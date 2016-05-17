Justin Trudeau Announces New Transgender Rights Legislation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced groundbreaking new federal legislation today that will guarantee full protection to the human rights of transgender people across Canada, AP reports.
Trudeau has made great strides early in his run as Canada’s Prime Minister. He’s stood up for feminism, marched for LGBT pride, personally welcomed Syrian refugees, and proposed important yet controversial legislation for everything from legalising medically-assisted suicide to legalising the recreational use of marijuana. The new legislation, to be tabled in the House of Commons on May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, was announced as Trudeau accepted the Laurent McCutcheon Award in Montreal, Quebec for his continued support of lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual Canadians.
“We must continue to demand true equality,” Trudeau said. “We must carry on the legacy of those who fought for justice by being bold and ambitious in our actions, and we must work diligently to close the gap between our principles and reality.”
At the same time, Trudeau said he plans to attend Montreal’s Gay Pride celebration this summer. “Which is just a regular part of my summer schedule,” he said — Trudeau is from Montreal — “but a very first for a Prime Minister.”
Details of the rights and protections included in the new transgender rights bill have not yet been revealed. Updates as the story develops.
