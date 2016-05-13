Brazil Moves To Impeach Its First Female President: Is It A Step Back To The Bad Old Days?

I have lived in the U.S. since 1989. I've raised two kids in New York and have watched my homeland evolve from afar. Over the years, "Brazil is not a serious country," and "Brazil is the country of the future — and always will be" are just a few of the famous quotes I've often heard. But Brazil did become a democracy. The country did get serious, did see the future, and, ultimately, it did grow into a place I want to live in again. Brazil will always be Meu Brasil Brasileiro, still distinctly Brazilian with all the wonders and flaws that go along with that, but the country has come a long way.



Injustice and poverty have been drastically reduced. There is opportunity for all. Labor laws are fairer. Children whose parents did not have a chance to finish middle school are now going to university. A growing middle class is building the economy. Corruption is still there, sure, but now anyone can speak up and fight it. Above all, there finally seemed to be a "voice for the voiceless" in power.



Now cut to May 12, 2016. I'm packing up my apartment for a move back to Rio later his month when I hear the news that the Senate has voted to impeach the president. And I can't help but wonder: Am I returning to the land I left in 1981?