“There will be a period where we don’t know exactly what is going to happen and Brits will find themselves in a legal limbo. While people won’t lose certain rights overnight, there will be a transitional period to discuss new agreements,” he explains.



“This could go on for years – for example, it took five years for Canada to come to a trading agreement with the EU. You can only hope common sense will prevail and that politicians will make it as seamless as possible.”





Excluded from voting



Waiting to see how your country is going to decide on your future might sound stressful enough, but some expats are in an even worse position as they won’t be able to vote at all. British law says expats who have lived abroad for over 15 years lose their right to vote.



One woman who finds herself in this position is Nicola, 35, who works at a holiday rentals company called Spain-Holiday.com and moved there after finishing her languages degree 15 years ago. She finds it “somewhat frustrating” to be ineligible to vote on something that will directly impact her life, but she’s determined to stay level-headed.



“As an expat living in Spain, with children born and raised here but who are British passport holders, a Brexit will have consequences on my life. However, I am too pragmatic to be worried yet. The UK is a resilient nation and if the vote to leave wins, then I’m sure it will figure it all out. But I won’t be surprised if it takes as long as the M25 roadworks to complete.”



Despite the current uncertainty, Nicola is grateful the UK has been a part of the EU her whole life, as it has shaped who she is on a personal and professional level.



“I would not have been able to pursue my dreams to travel and broaden my horizons, which has ultimately seen me create a home and a life for myself in Spain. Every aspect of my life has been positively affected by the benefits of being part of the EU,” she says.



No one can truly say how severe the outcomes of a Brexit will be. What is for certain, however, is that if a Brexit was to happen, millions of British people abroad will be kept in the dark for quite some time.



Lorna concludes: “The worst thing is the uncertainty. When I’ve tried to gain a better understanding of what the possible outcomes might be, I’m left with no clarity at all. All I can do is wait and see.”

