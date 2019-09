All of this prompts the question: why is it that, despite both the legal implications and social taboos attached to drink-driving, so many Brits are taking the risk?Matthew Miller, managing director at drinkdrivesolicitor.com believes the blurred-lines are both legal and social, with complex legislation leading to confusion: “It’s surprising to see how many people have risked getting a drink driving charge, despite the vast majority feeling so serious about it. It isn’t that shocking however to see the uncertainty so many have felt about whether they are legally sober enough to drive."Miller says the problem is that the law relates to alcohol blood levels rather than the number of drinks consumed, and that a lot of drivers find the legal measurements "confusing and unclear". He comments: "Determining the alcohol level present in blood isn’t simple and it varies between individuals depending on factors such as weight, age, sex, metabolism, as well as the type of alcohol consumed. This has resulted in cases of people being charged despite having only consumed one drink."Drink Drive Solicitor advise that, while the law doesn’t relate to the number of drinks consumed, it’s probably best to avoid alcohol altogether before driving.For more information on drink driving, visit the website Think!