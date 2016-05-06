The father of two daughters, he has a zero tolerance approach to domestic and sexual violence and wants a bigger police presence on buses and the Tube in order to combat sexual assault, a rising issue in the capital.



As for the housing crisis, one of the hot topics in the lead up to the election, Khan wants to tackle it by building affordable housing and he says he is “striving” towards fairer rent, a move that will be welcomed by pretty much everyone.



As for those who were fed up with their public transport fares increasing year on year, they will be pleased to hear Khan has pledged a four year freeze on fares so your travel card should cost the same in 2020 as it does today.



Boris, with his bikes and zip wire mishaps, has left quite the legacy. Let’s see what mark Khan can make on the capital.

