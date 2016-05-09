June Matthews, a qualified specialist in addiction counselling is entirely unsurprised by the appeal of gambling to a new generation of women:



“It’s escapism in an increasingly tough world. Women tend to be escapism gamblers, men risk gamblers. It’s a high, without the initial guilt or obvious effects of food or alcohol. It’s a thrill, a bit like shopping – but with the potential to win money rather than spend it. And women are being very cleverly targeted to make it seem fun, feminine and risk-free.”



A CEO at one of the biggest gambling companies in the world – who wished to stay anonymous – admitted to Refinery29 that, despite the company's outward commitment to “responsible gambling”, there is nothing they want more than to entice a new demographic of customer – and the new holy grail is young, solvent women. “We are keen to shake off the grimy gambling image of old, and we’ve already successfully done that. Women – especially women who are quite young with money – are a huge market for the online gambling industry and one [we] are really investing in targeting.”



The commodification of female equality and financial independence is hardly a new thing, but it’s where advertising conflates with addiction that things become problematic. The marketing of gambling towards women now can be compared to the marketing of cigarettes toward women in the 1950s. As was depicted on the show Mad Men, smoking was sold to women as a gateway to glamour, independence, beauty and power – “torches of freedom.” Notably, that show ended, *spoiler* with Betty Draper, ex-wife of the show’s anti-hero, Don Draper, being diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

