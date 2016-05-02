My sister Oli had managed to keep a diary while she was a prisoner. She wrote:



"I’m just a speck of dust in the crowd, nobody considers me a human being. I don’t have a name. I am just number 12,900. A number doesn’t mean anything, and it’s so very painful to me. People can’t see through the shabby, patchy clothes, or the shoes with holes, and when they look at my untidy hair, they curl their lips scornfully and move away as if I were a beggar. Children stick out their tongues at us, and we are subject to mockery."



The families at their dinner tables probably rarely — if ever — thought of these women in striped rags as individuals. They were, instead, an amorphous collection of the discarded. Some might have pitied them, some might have hated them — most were probably disgusted by them. Yet, had they looked outside and recognised the woman passing their window as my sister Oli, had they known that she played the piano beautifully, that she liked to play soccer with the boys when she was young, that she missed her family and her boyfriend, then how could they not have come to the window offering food?

