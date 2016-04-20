This morning we woke up and went about our daily business, because, well, it’s Wednesday and we have work. Then we were reminded by our social media feeds that it’s #420, people! Not sure what we’re on about? It’s the unofficial, American-bred, worldwide celebration of marijuana. 420 refers to April 20 (written the American way with the month first, followed by the day). We’re sure that this is unlikely to deter you from going about your day to day business.



Then we logged onto our Snapchat and we realised the social media platform had added a special Bob Marley filter for 420. No, seriously, you can transform yourself into a black cultural icon for LOLs to celebrate a day that’s all about smoking weed (Snapchat doesn't explicitly state the connection but it's pretty clear that they are trying to capitalise on the unofficial - and social media friendly - holiday).



Because that’s all that Bob Marley did, right? Smoke weed? Besides, this is surely 2016's version of blackface? It’s quite a breathtakingly offensive move on the global brand’s behalf and one that doesn’t sit comfortably. The filter digitally imposes dreadlocks and rasta headwear in traditional Jamaican colours onto the head of users, as well as darkening lighter skin tones.