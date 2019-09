The protest, intended to cause disruption on the bridge, was met with some hostile reactions. A spokesperson for The Bridge Club told Refinery29: "We had a really aggressive response from passersby, particularly men, but also women too – it's important to note many of them responded with comments like, "Don't you think you're protesting in the wrong place?" (as in, London rather than Ireland.)She continued: "We'd like to note that the group Feminist Fightback also protested on Saturday regarding harassment outside abortion clinics – the fact that people increasingly face this harassment (and the government refuses to instate buffer zones to prevent against it) is one of the key aspects of why more people are choosing to buy pills online and take them in the privacy of their own homes."At a time when abortion laws are in and out of the press – the Polish government want to tighten their country's legislation, for example – The Bridge Club want to see legislation come under review: The 1861 Offences Against the Person Act (and equivalent common law offences in Scotland) - passed before women could vote – threatens the harshest punishments for self-induced abortion imposed by any country in Europe today, with the exception of the Republic of Ireland. This is two centuries out of date – 21st century women deserve contemporary legislation that removes abortion from criminal law entirely.”