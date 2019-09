Forty-two surgeries were apparently been one too many for a Rodrigo Alves, a Brazilian man attempting to look like a living Ken doll, The Daily Mail reports.Alves, 32, was hospitalised for skin necrosis related to his most recent cosmetic procedure, a surgery to sculpt his nose. What began with a sudden sinkhole in his redesigned nose turned out to be his body rejecting new nasal cartilage."A horrible hole has appeared in my nostril and the infection is eating my nose and I've been warned if it is not stopped, it could eat into my face," Alves told The Daily Mail on Thursday.The damage is being caused by necrosis, or tissue rotting due to an absence of blood flow. If left untreated, necrosis can spread to surrounding tissues and body parts.He received intravenous antibiotic treatment to fight the infection, but the tissue rot is irreversible. Now, Alves' best-case medical scenario is to replace any destroyed tissue and hope it isn't rejected; otherwise, doctors may have to remove his entire nose if the damage is too extensive.