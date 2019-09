Today marks two years to the day that 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped from the town of Chibok in Nigeria by terrorist group Boko Haram. As peacebuilding charity International Alert pointed out this morning, in an anniversary statement, "2 years ago, we demanded #BringBackOurGirls. Now we desperately need a #FutureForOurGirls."What still needs to be done? Well, in the two years that have passed since the infamous kidnapping, the girls who have escaped (note the Guardian ) have done so without the assistance of the Nigerian government, who are yet to coordinate a rescue mission that has been effective. As it stands, 219 of the Chibok girls are still missing.While Chibok's victims might have made global headlines, International Alert – who have been working on conflict resolution in Nigeria since 2012 – also remind us that: "Since 2012, around 2,000 women and girls, and many boys have been abducted by Boko Haram. Many have suffered unimaginable physical, mental and sexual abuse." The scale of the problem is undeniable.Parents of those who have been abducted are frustrated with the Nigerian Government. Earlier this year, CNN published a distressing video of missing Christian girls held in Boko Haram captivity. The girls were wearing hijabs and addressed the Nigerian government in a plea for their rescue.The Guardian reports that "The video was provided by Boko Haram as a show of good faith, at the request of negotiators trying to secure the release of the girls." The video was shown to parents of the girls earlier this week for the first time, and they are now organising a protest to take place today in the Nigerian capital of Abuja.The BBC report that the Nigerian government, which has changed administration since 2014, replacing President Goodluck Jonathan with President Muhammadu Buhari, has made "progress" in retaking towns captured by Boko Haram. The country's government also claim to be in "ongoing talks" with the terrorist group, according to the Guardian