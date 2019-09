Brenda Delgado, the ninth woman to ever appear on the FBI’s '10 Most Wanted Fugitives List' since its creation in 1950, has been apprehended. Delgado, who paid a killer in cash and drugs from " Cartel sources " to assassinate Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in a garage on 2nd September, was only added to the list two days before her capture. The 33 year-old allegedly became enraged when she learnt of Hatcher's relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Ricardo Paniagua, and sought out hitmen after she learned they would be going on vacation together. Thomas Class Sr. of the FBI’s Dallas division told CNN “although she didn’t pull the trigger herself, she is still responsible for the murder.” Her conspirators were arrested and shortly after a $100,000 award was attached to Delgado when she fled to Mexico after being interviewed as a suspect in the murder inquiry. Litigators in Dallas are seeking a life-imprisonment sentence for Delgado.The 66-year old FBI list is a little light on women. In fact, the first woman was only added 18 years after the list's inception, but the other eight females who have made the cut are responsible for some of the most shocking, almost unbelievable stories in criminal history.In chronological order, here are the female criminals who made the most notorious shortlist.