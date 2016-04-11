Brenda Delgado, the ninth woman to ever appear on the FBI’s '10 Most Wanted Fugitives List' since its creation in 1950, has been apprehended. Delgado, who paid a killer in cash and drugs from "Cartel sources" to assassinate Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in a garage on 2nd September, was only added to the list two days before her capture. The 33 year-old allegedly became enraged when she learnt of Hatcher's relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Ricardo Paniagua, and sought out hitmen after she learned they would be going on vacation together. Thomas Class Sr. of the FBI’s Dallas division told CNN “although she didn’t pull the trigger herself, she is still responsible for the murder.” Her conspirators were arrested and shortly after a $100,000 award was attached to Delgado when she fled to Mexico after being interviewed as a suspect in the murder inquiry. Litigators in Dallas are seeking a life-imprisonment sentence for Delgado.
The 66-year old FBI list is a little light on women. In fact, the first woman was only added 18 years after the list's inception, but the other eight females who have made the cut are responsible for some of the most shocking, almost unbelievable stories in criminal history.
In chronological order, here are the female criminals who made the most notorious shortlist.
The 66-year old FBI list is a little light on women. In fact, the first woman was only added 18 years after the list's inception, but the other eight females who have made the cut are responsible for some of the most shocking, almost unbelievable stories in criminal history.
In chronological order, here are the female criminals who made the most notorious shortlist.
Advertisement
Name: Ruth Eisemann-Schier
Year of arrest: 1969
Crime: Born in Honduras to Austrian-Jewish parents who had fled the Nazis, Eisemann-Schier attended the University of Miami where she studied Marine Science and it was here that she met her boyfriend, Gary Krist. Eisemann-Schier was the first woman to be added to the list, after masterminding a seriously warped kidnap-for-ransom of 20-year-old heiress Barbara Jane Mackle in Georgia. The pair buried Mackle alive in a fibreglass box that was ventilated and equipped with an air pump, a battery lamp, water and food. After receiving the half a million dollar ransom from Mackle's father, the two fled, but were easily identified by the FBI after they found their car, with both fugitives' addresses inside, and a picture of Mackle holding a sign that said "kidnapped". 79 days after the kidnapping, Eisemann-Schier was apprehended in Norman, Oklahoma on 5th March, 1969, and pleaded guilty at trial. She served just seven years in prison.
Year of arrest: 1969
Crime: Born in Honduras to Austrian-Jewish parents who had fled the Nazis, Eisemann-Schier attended the University of Miami where she studied Marine Science and it was here that she met her boyfriend, Gary Krist. Eisemann-Schier was the first woman to be added to the list, after masterminding a seriously warped kidnap-for-ransom of 20-year-old heiress Barbara Jane Mackle in Georgia. The pair buried Mackle alive in a fibreglass box that was ventilated and equipped with an air pump, a battery lamp, water and food. After receiving the half a million dollar ransom from Mackle's father, the two fled, but were easily identified by the FBI after they found their car, with both fugitives' addresses inside, and a picture of Mackle holding a sign that said "kidnapped". 79 days after the kidnapping, Eisemann-Schier was apprehended in Norman, Oklahoma on 5th March, 1969, and pleaded guilty at trial. She served just seven years in prison.
Name: Marie Dean Arrington
Year of arrest: 1971
Crime: Arrington was sentenced to death for murdering a Florida legal secretary, who had worked for the public lawyer that unsuccessfully represented Arrington's two children on trial for felony. She fled jail by cutting through a window screen and escaping in her pyjamas – and was arrested again in 1972 when she was discovered working as a waitress in New Orleans. She narrowly avoided the death penalty due to the passing of Furman v. Georgia, but was sentenced to life imprisonment. She died aged 80, in prison, in 2014.
Year of arrest: 1971
Crime: Arrington was sentenced to death for murdering a Florida legal secretary, who had worked for the public lawyer that unsuccessfully represented Arrington's two children on trial for felony. She fled jail by cutting through a window screen and escaping in her pyjamas – and was arrested again in 1972 when she was discovered working as a waitress in New Orleans. She narrowly avoided the death penalty due to the passing of Furman v. Georgia, but was sentenced to life imprisonment. She died aged 80, in prison, in 2014.
Advertisement
Name: Angela Davis
Year of arrest: 1970
Crime: Known as a "radical feminist" and activist, Angela Davis was fired from her role as an assistant philosophy professor at UCLA for being a member of the Communist Party. She was added to the FBI list for having purchased the guns that were used in an armed escape of three murder defendants from a Californian courtroom. In the courtroom, a shootout ensued and all three defendants and the judge were killed. Despite being arrested two months later in a New York hotel, Davis was found innocent by a jury who argued that despite the guns belonging to Davis, she could not be arrested on account of having carried out the murders, and she was acquitted of conspiracy. Then, how's this for a turn-around? Davis became a prominent intellectual campaigning on behalf of women's rights and was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize by the Soviet Union in 1979. Today, you can find Davis lecturing at the University of California-Santa Cruz as a distinguished Professor Emerita of Feminist Studies.
Year of arrest: 1970
Crime: Known as a "radical feminist" and activist, Angela Davis was fired from her role as an assistant philosophy professor at UCLA for being a member of the Communist Party. She was added to the FBI list for having purchased the guns that were used in an armed escape of three murder defendants from a Californian courtroom. In the courtroom, a shootout ensued and all three defendants and the judge were killed. Despite being arrested two months later in a New York hotel, Davis was found innocent by a jury who argued that despite the guns belonging to Davis, she could not be arrested on account of having carried out the murders, and she was acquitted of conspiracy. Then, how's this for a turn-around? Davis became a prominent intellectual campaigning on behalf of women's rights and was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize by the Soviet Union in 1979. Today, you can find Davis lecturing at the University of California-Santa Cruz as a distinguished Professor Emerita of Feminist Studies.
Name: Bernardine Dohrn
Year of arrest: 1969
Crime: On the list for three years, Dohrn, then 28, was a leader of the Weather Underground, a group that was responsible for bombing the United States Capitol, the Pentagon, and the Greenwich Village townhouse explosion that killed three people. She also helped forge the "Declaration of a State of War" against the United States government. Arrested for the bombings and rioting, Dohrn pleaded guilty to charges of "aggravated battery and jumping bail" and subsequently served a year in jail. By 1980 she had been dropped from the list and began working for a Chicago law firm where she established their Children and Family Justice Centre.
Year of arrest: 1969
Crime: On the list for three years, Dohrn, then 28, was a leader of the Weather Underground, a group that was responsible for bombing the United States Capitol, the Pentagon, and the Greenwich Village townhouse explosion that killed three people. She also helped forge the "Declaration of a State of War" against the United States government. Arrested for the bombings and rioting, Dohrn pleaded guilty to charges of "aggravated battery and jumping bail" and subsequently served a year in jail. By 1980 she had been dropped from the list and began working for a Chicago law firm where she established their Children and Family Justice Centre.
Advertisement
Name: Katherine Ann Power and Susan Edith Saxe
Year of arrest: 1975 and 1993
Crime: Both students of Boston's Brandeis University, the duo, along with two ex-convicts William Gilday and Robert Valeri, robbed a bank and escaped. Gilda shot and killed a police officer in the process. Saxe served seven years in jail after successfully remaining a fugitive for five years until she was recognised by a police officer in 1975 after the FBI distributed her image. Power remained at large for over two decades and started a new life in Oregon. In 1993 she finally handed herself in and served six years in jail.
Year of arrest: 1975 and 1993
Crime: Both students of Boston's Brandeis University, the duo, along with two ex-convicts William Gilday and Robert Valeri, robbed a bank and escaped. Gilda shot and killed a police officer in the process. Saxe served seven years in jail after successfully remaining a fugitive for five years until she was recognised by a police officer in 1975 after the FBI distributed her image. Power remained at large for over two decades and started a new life in Oregon. In 1993 she finally handed herself in and served six years in jail.
Name: Donna Jean Willmott
Year of arrest: 1994
Crime: Willmott had already secured a place on the list two years previously for being a fugitive along with her husband, Claude Daniel Marks. They were both implicated in the attempted escape from prison of radical Puerto Rican separatist, Oscar López Rivera. They were the first man-woman team to make the list. Despite being tricked into buying fake explosives from an FBI informant, they evaded police for two years. However, in 1994 they were located in Pittsburgh where they had started a new life and Willmott had been working with AIDS charities. She served three years and Marks served seven.
Year of arrest: 1994
Crime: Willmott had already secured a place on the list two years previously for being a fugitive along with her husband, Claude Daniel Marks. They were both implicated in the attempted escape from prison of radical Puerto Rican separatist, Oscar López Rivera. They were the first man-woman team to make the list. Despite being tricked into buying fake explosives from an FBI informant, they evaded police for two years. However, in 1994 they were located in Pittsburgh where they had started a new life and Willmott had been working with AIDS charities. She served three years and Marks served seven.
Name: Shauntay Henderson
Year of arrest: 2007
Crime: Henderson was on the list for less than 24 hours. She shot and killed DeAndre Parker at a petrol station in Kansas City, Missouri, after claiming he was trying to run her over. A jury cleared her of murder but she was charged with manslaughter and sentenced to ten years imprisonment. Police suspected Henderson of being a leader of the violent 12 Street gang and were looking into her involvement in five other potential murders.
Year of arrest: 2007
Crime: Henderson was on the list for less than 24 hours. She shot and killed DeAndre Parker at a petrol station in Kansas City, Missouri, after claiming he was trying to run her over. A jury cleared her of murder but she was charged with manslaughter and sentenced to ten years imprisonment. Police suspected Henderson of being a leader of the violent 12 Street gang and were looking into her involvement in five other potential murders.
Advertisement