This Teen Asked The Abortion Question That Stumped Trump

When Donald Trump suggested that women should be punished for having an abortion, he more or less stuck his entire leg in his mouth. But that response didn’t come out of nowhere. Besides being generated from a well of misogyny deeper than the Marianas Trench, it came in response to a question from a 19-year-old woman from Wisconsin.
Tanya Niemi is excited by the possibility that her question may be the one that finally stumped Trump.
"It's funny how such a person — me in Green Bay — can make a difference," Niemi told NBC News while waiting to vote in the Wisconsin primary. "I'm pretty proud of myself. I mean, honestly, I'm excited."
Niemi says that she was invited to the town hall meeting by one of her professors, and that she came up with the question with help from her mother.
"I was just trying to think of a really meaningful question I haven't heard," she told NBC News. "So, I was like, he hasn't really touched on women's rights or reproductive rights."
Niemi had a pretty predictable response to Trump’s assertion that women ought to be punished for having an abortion.
"That really shocked me," she told NBC News.
Maybe it should have, maybe it shouldn’t have. Trump’s star appears to be in freefall in advance of the Republican convention, but his weak opposition makes a Trump candidacy seem all but inevitable. Watch the full NBC News story below.
