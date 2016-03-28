Maite Morren is a councillor in Elsene, one of the city’s burrows. I ask her to weigh in on the city's reaction. ”It’s still early to draw conclusions on how the attacks will affect us. But I think that people were initially very shocked and sad. It was like they couldn’t believe it was really happening. But it was happening,” she explains. ”The second reaction was a big show of solidarity.”



Since Tuesday, hundreds of people have been gathering by the Bourse, an abandoned stock exchange building in the city centre, to pay tribute to the victims. Mourners bring flags of Belgium and their home countries as well as candles, flowers and beer – the Belgian beverage of choice. With time, their offerings have formed a makeshift memorial. As for the stairs, they quickly became a podium where anyone can promote messages of peace and unity, sing songs, distribute free hugs and read out names of other cities who recently suffered terrorist attacks.



”I come here every day to show my love for two countries,” said Salim*, a 29-year-old Algerian man who works as a house painter and has lived in Belgium for two years now. A talented draughtsman, he’s one of the people who have covered the ground below Bourse with chalk declarations.



"Brussels I love you”, "La vie est belge” (’Life is Belgian’), "Peace and Love,” – those are some of the ethereal messages scribbled in French, Dutch, English or Arabic onto the asphalt and concrete walls of the Bourse, messages which will stay until the rain washes them away.



On Friday afternoon, the Belgian philharmonic performed the European anthem, Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy", on the stairs. Local communities organised their own vigils. People who couldn’t leave their house were invited to light a candle on their windowsill.



"It’s very early to draw any conclusions, but I was positively surprised by the aftermath to the attacks,” said Rachida Aziz, a fashion designer and social entrepreneur. She spoke to Refinery29 on Sunday afternoon in her work space, located close to the Bourse.



"Saying that the attacks have had a positive impact on Brussels may sound horrible,” she adds, "but I hope that those who lost their loved ones will find comfort in the fact that the response has been a rush of solidarity rather than further divisions.”

