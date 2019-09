The fact that those directly affected were able to muster some peace may seem surprising. International reactions to the bombings were anything but calm and peaceful. French president Francois Hollande said the bombings were an attack on "all of Europe". France’s prime minister Manuel Valls said that "we are at war”. US presidential hopeful Donald Trump added that Belgium and France are "disintegrating”. David Cameron claimed the UK, too, ”faces a very real terror threat”.Authorities are still searching for other people suspected of having a role in the bombing. Since Tuesday, police has been cordoning off streets all over town. On Friday, police shot a man in the leg at a tram stop. On Sunday, thirteen raids took place over the country. Three men were charged over the weekend, reports CNN Finally, on Sunday afternoon it became clear that not every Belgian agrees with the show of unity that can be seen at the Bourse.A sit-in against fear was supposed to take place there on Sunday. But the initiative was cancelled on Saturday afternoon, after Belgium’s Minister of Interior Jan Jambon and Brussels mayor Yvan Mayeur appealed to the population not to come. They explained police officers were needed elsewhere."A government that said we shouldn’t protest against fear… that’s scary,” said Rachida Aziz. She was one of around a thousand people who decided to come anyway.The celebrations were quickly interrupted by the sudden arrival of around 400 far-right protesters, report The Telegraph . The men, who all wore black, pushed their way through the crowds of mourners, trampled the memorial and occupied the stairs, scaring away those who were there earlier. Some were drinking beer. They roared anti-immigrant chants. Some raised their hands in Nazi salutes.One of them identified himself to this website as Gilles Dupont. He told me they were football fans. He himself supported Anderlecht."We came to show that we like the west and don’t have to live by their rules”, he explained, referring to those who coordinated the attack. "They want to change the rules. They have laws, they want to be together. Are they a sect? They bomb everyone in the world and they think it’s OK. No! Everyone can speak and do whatever they want.”He continued: "I have Muslim friends. I don’t have any problem. It’s the extremism that makes everything fucked up. That’s the big problem.”When asked what he thought about the fact that people felt unsafe by their arrival and asked them to leave, he answered: "I can understand that. It’s impressive. But all the people have to come outside. They say on television that we cannot come outside. But we must come outside and protect our country."A man watching this scene unfold couldn’t stop tears from falling. Some women were protesting and screaming ”fascists!” A hooligan approached them and told them to be quiet.