The project sees women make bags, knit scarves, blankets and hats, make silver rings, or twist macrame bracelets, all of which are sold through local partners. The women are paid in food vouchers, as it would be illegal to give them money.When I visited the collective’s small premises, in the Fatih district of Istanbul, it was immediately identifiable in the otherwise quiet neighbourhood by the women and children clustered outside. As I slipped in, a toddler made a break for freedom, crawling rapidly towards the bright sunshine outside. A bus-load of older children had just been taken to an art class in the city centre, but still the place felt at capacity. I was shocked to learn that only half of the 50 adult women members of the collective were present — because of the restricted space, members can now only work at the centre in shifts.We have to cap the number of women who are allowed to join, and we have to cap the number [of products] that they’re allowed to make so that we know we’re not going to have an excess,” explained Tuson. “It’s a shame… We know there’s more need in the community, because five women are asking [to join] every week now. We know that we could probably expand triple or quadruple and fill all those places, but we’re still restricted by the number of products we can sell, [and by the size of the premises.]”When I speak to some of the women working, I understand why Tuson says it’s a shame for them to have to stay at home some days.Wafa, a woman from Damascus, is sewing drawstring cotton bags for local artist Yasemin Zamanpur, who paints them with a design and sells them online and in shops around Istanbul under her brand twelv12 , and returns the profits to Wafa and her colleagues.Since fleeing the civil war in Syria, Wafa and her two youngest children have been living with her brother in Istanbul. Her husband is in prison in Syria. At first, she stayed at home; as she couldn’t speak the language or legally work, she had nowhere to go. Besides, as a woman she was expected to run the house and take care of the children. Attending the centre has given her a reason to go out and a chance to meet people.