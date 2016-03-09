She Wants To Be The World's First Hijabi Ballerina

What has the response been so far?

"I received so many beautiful messages, all the way from America to Europe to Asia to Australia telling me I’m an inspiration to them, telling me that they want to pursue their dreams, that they feel empowered, which in turn makes me feel more empowered. That what I am doing as the first Muslim ballerina in hijab — changing people’s lives and their perceptions of Muslims.



"People of different backgrounds and beliefs are sending me their own stories and how I inspired them to strive towards they dreams. Some Muslim girls are saying they don’t see the hijab as an obstacle anymore and they have started wearing hijab and have become proud of their identity. I want everyone to live in a world with greater acceptance, I think that’s extremely important."



What is your advice for young women who have big dreams?

"My advice would be to not give up and not let major or minor setbacks let you not feel passionate or motivated to pursue your dreams. Some things are meant to happen, and when god doesn’t give you a certain opportunity you wanted, he replaces it with something even better and more rewarding. If you have a big dream and are passionate about it, then go for it, because not only are you making yourself happy, you are inspiring other people to do the same; and that is very important.



"My advice for young girls who hope to start a career in the performing arts would be to be persistent and every day to take a step — even if it’s a very small step — toward your dream. Never wait for the perfect moment – it may never come. Don’t make excuses: I wear hijab so I can’t do it. Or, I will do it when I lose some weight, or it is too late for me to start. Instead of sacrificing your values, beliefs or looks, think how can your dream and your faith complement and benefit each other. Look outside the box and see possibilities where others see problems."