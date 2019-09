The twin has always been a focal point of both medicinal and cultural studies. From the 17th century portrait of The Cholmondeley Ladies that hangs in the Tate, to Hitler’s macabre experimentations on identical sets of siblings in the 1940s, to Lindsey Lohan’s breakthrough role in The Parent Trap, we have remained fascinated by the phenomenon of the multiple-child pregnancy. I can vouch for this because I myself am a twin.“Can you read each other’s minds?” “Do you feel his pain?” “Are you identical?” Here are a small collection of absurd questions I’m frequently asked about by brother, who happens to also be my twin. I don’t mind people asking questions about us. I would ask questions too; my twin Max, who is ginger (I’m brunette), 6ft4 (I’m 5ft3) and pale (I am olive skinned) looks nothing like me. We even went as Danny De Vito and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins to a fancy dress party.