"They have a copy of our book in the Arab American National Museum in [Dearborn], Michigan. It has been very positive and we are getting very exciting reactions about it. We are bringing something new. We want a new alternative on the bookshelves for Arabic literature and children’s books.""It’s a new project. The idea and the dream would be to have the book and more books in as many dialects as possible. The second book is going to be called Where Shall I Hide? It is about Sheherazade in New York City, looking for the perfect hiding place. It will focus a lot on shapes and sizes. We already wrote it.""We’d love to bring it out in the Egyptian dialect or in a dialect spoken in the Gulf. At then in later books, we could bring Sheherazade back to her grandparents. At some point, we are going to have to address that there is a baby sister there, which should be great fun.""We both come from very different backgrounds. I’m of Irish heritage, but I was born in London. So, I’m actually used to growing up being a not-quite-English boy growing up in England. But then, when I go back to parents’ roots in Ireland, I am definitely not quite the Irish boy back in Ireland. I definitely look at my daughters and say, ‘This is going to be an interesting journey.'"Reem speaks Arabic to our daughters. I speak English and some Arabic. But in about two or three years, when our other daughter is verbal, they are going to be speaking English to each other, so that is going to skew very much the balance of Arabic and English that Sheherazade hears. We are going to have to think about how she holds onto her language for cultural reasons and for professional reasons. Arabic is a fantastically useful language to have."