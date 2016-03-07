How did the idea for this book come about and why did you want to write it?

Reem: "The idea really started when I was a kid myself, I was reading books in Arabic and I couldn’t really relate to books. We are trying to write stories that appeal to children’s imaginations and stimulate their love for language.



"The story is really based on our daughter. She says all these clever things. And we are journalists, so we write down everything she says. We thought that we should turn them into stories. We used her words and her character in our book."



What are your thoughts about the fact that your book is being published at a time of Arab backlash in America?

Reem: "There is nothing political about the book. It’s really a personal project that I started because I am Palestinian and my first language is Arabic and I want her to be able to speak Arabic back to me. This is the idea behind it.



"I want my daughter to be able to know the language that I speak. It represents her roots and where she comes from. When she goes back to visit my parents, who are still in the Galilee, I want her to be able to communicate with them in Arabic. It’s a project that existed in my mind and heart 15 years ago and there has always been a need for [children’s books in conversational Arabic]. It’s being done now because I want my daughter to learn it."

