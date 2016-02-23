The Internet Is Freaking Out About This Viral Haircut



After completing three or four rounds, the hairstylist teases the remaining long hair to add volume and leaves several pieces hanging down in front of her face.



Let's just say that commenters on Facebook were not fans of the look. "I think I can safely speak on behalf of the nation by saying that this is most definitely NOT going to be a trend. I have no other words. 🙈" one commenter wrote (the comment has been liked 22,000 times so far).



Since Saturday, the video has generated more than 8 million views, and generally, the response has not been kind. "I think I did this to myself at the age of 4 with a pair of [safety] scissors," one commenter wrote. "Looks like a crazy person who cut her own hair," wrote another.



We get that this is a daring look — and one that many of us feel we couldn't pull off IRL. (Plus, can you imagine the grow-out process?) But, regardless of whether this is a real trend video, an in-process cut, or a well-timed publicity stunt, we're firm believers in expressing yourself in whatever way you want — without facing mean and disparaging comments. What do you think of this video? Sound off in the comments.



