Kate Winslet Recounts Being Fat-Shamed By A Teacher

Too bad Kate Winslet's middle school drama teacher wasn't acting when he or she dropped some majorly fat-shaming advice to the recent BAFTA Award winner.



After winning Best Supporting Actress at the 2016 BAFTA Awards Sunday, Winslet recounted the stinging critique.



"When I was younger, when I was only 14, I was told by a drama teacher that I might do okay if I was happy to settle for the fat girl parts," Winslet said.



From there, the 40-year-old actress delivered a stirring pep talk about the everyday fat-shaming many young women experience and the insecurity it can provoke.



"And what I feel like saying in those moments is any young woman who has ever been put down by a teacher, a friend, or even a parent: Just don't listen to any of it, because that's what I did," Winslet continued. "I didn't listen, and I kept on going and I overcame all my fears and a lot of insecurity."



Then Winslet went on to dedicate her award to all of us who battle low self-esteem and uncertainty.



"And just keep doing it and keep believing in yourself," she said. "That's what I felt like, I really had to dig deep, and I would dedicate [my BAFTA Award] to all the young women who doubt themselves because you shouldn't be doubting. You should just be going for it."



Clearly, that drama teacher can eat those fat-shaming words. Sunday's award ceremony marked Winslet's third BAFTA, which she won for her role as Macintosh marketing executive Joanna Hoffman in Steve Jobs.



"Look at me now," she said, as if the old drama teacher was standing in the crowd of reporters. "Look at me now."

