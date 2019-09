Why Women In China Are Obsessed With This Workout Trend

While many Chinese women draw motivation from public figures like Yuan and Zhu, others turn to everyday stories of fitness success. And as some gym-obsessed Chinese women have learned, sharing your own fitness routines on social media can transform you into a successful personal brand overnight.Ting Hsuan Chang, 45, started uploading photos of her fitness routine on her Facebook page back in 2012, after a heart-related health scare. The mother of two's youthful appearance and toned abs — which she says she achieved in three months — soon caught mainstream attention and widespread media coverage . A book deal and a fitness tutorial DVD soon followed."Women in China used to correlate 'skinny' with 'beautiful' and go for extreme dieting," the blogger said. "But the harm it inflicted upon the body and the unhappiness it would cause have become too obvious to ignore."For now, Chinese women such as Emma Wang, 26, seem to be listening.The television producer sensed the need for a lifestyle change as her job often demanded long hours in front of a computer screen. She hired a personal trainer in June 2015, not to lose weight, but to build muscle and strength."I don't have a goal weight," Wang said, clarifying a different physical benchmark she's after. "Nothing can bring me more satisfaction than seeing that muscle line that separates my abs gradually appear."