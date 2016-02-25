Vikalp Sansthan has tried to counter those sentiments by emphasising to boys and men the ways treating women badly impacts their own lives.



"If you are angry [with your wife] and you go to your job, you'll also be angry with your friends, with your colleagues... you'll have one, two, three [cigarettes] at one time," Vaishnav said.



Supporting education and opportunities for their wives and sisters, he explained, can improve things for the entire family.



"She is also important," he said. "She has some dreams and your [dream] and her dream are going together. Then it will actually benefit you, your life, your children."



And the approach appears to be gaining some ground. Choudhary and Vaishnav estimate that their work has helped prevent 8,000 child marriages and given 10,000 girls access to education.



"It's small, small steps," Vaishnav said. "But we are working toward an equal society."