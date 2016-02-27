

Recently, I had a conversation with a friend about breasts. Actually it started as a conversation about dresses but quickly became, as they so often do, a conversation about breasts. What would I do with my breasts, in this dress I wanted to buy? Where would I put them? Could they go under my arms, like saddlebags on a pack pony?



"You’ve got great boobs!" said my dutiful friend. "Go with it."



"The thing is," I sighed, as far as it’s possible to be wistful in a WhatsApp chat, "I just can’t do cleavage. I wish I could, but it always makes me feel like a middle-aged barmaid."



"I love you, but that is nonsense," she replied. "As well as offensive to middle-aged barmaids."



And she was right.



In theory I have always been stridently pro-cleavage. I’m stridently pro-cleavage just as I’m pro-uterus, pro-vagina, pro-doing whatever the hell you like with your pubes, pro-confidently carrying tampons to the toilet in public and anti-anything that polices women’s bodies and makes us feel sexual when we are not, or shameful when we are.



And gender politics aside, I still love cleavage – as art, as a kind of lovely fleshy sculpture, as a handy place to store your cloakroom ticket or discreetly drop popcorn for a snack later on. I’m a cheerleader for friends’ cleavages. I’ve winched them into wedding dresses, and used them as a comfy pillow when drunk. I always, always like them on Instagram.



But at the same time, I’ve been quietly fighting a battle with my own boobs that flies in the face of everything I feel about other peoples’ (mainly that I’m happy for them to fly in my face.) Ever since the days when my mum would sew hidden bras into my tutus for ballet exams, my breasts have been a frenemy. They were an obstacle, not just to sleeping on my front, but to trapeze-line vintage dresses, tops with complicated straps and coats that did up without gaping.

