While fences and deportation, violence and imprisonment are part of the reality for people arriving in European countries, at arrival in the camp of Platanos, from what I saw, refugees are being taken care of. They are accepted as equals from people they do not know, who do not ask for anything in exchange, and who care that they have everything that can be provided to continue their long trip.



The camp was created in early October 2015 by people who arrived from Athens after a summer of providing the best possible help they could to the large amount of refugees arriving in the capital. It has since been one of the best organised and most competent camps of first reception on the northern shore of Lesvos, handling up to thousands of arrivals every day.



The number of migrants reaching Lesvos began to fall after November 2015, when an agreement was made between the EU and Turkey to control the number of refugees crossing to Europe. Due to its geographical position, Turkey is a major first reception and transit country for migrants, with more than 2.5 million asylum seeker and refugee arrivals.



The €3 billion agreement (since upped to €4 billion) – known as the “Refugee Facility for Turkey” – states it aims to ensure that the needs of refugees and the host communities are addressed in a comprehensive and coordinated manner. It involves visa obligations for arrivals in Turkey and an EU-Turkey Readmission Agreement for persons residing in the EU without authorisation. The agreement also involves Turkey reinforcing the interception capacity of boats from the Turkish Coast Guard in cooperation with EU member states.



In my opinion, and from what I have gleaned talking to refugees on Lesvos, this agreement is in contrast to the reality of people fleeing their countries, their needs and goals, putting them at further risk as the more closed and controlled borders create less possibilities to flee war, persecution and lack of opportunity.