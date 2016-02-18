Though party conventions are in July, it’s often clear much sooner as to who the nominees will be. Super Tuesday, which takes place this year on March 1st, is so known as it is the day in which the most primaries and caucuses are held. Often by the end of March, particular candidates will start to amass significant leads, while others cut their losses and drop out.



Though it can also be much closer, as was the case in 2008 when Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton duked it out for the Democratic nomination for months, with Obama finally getting over the line in June.



This year, on either side, with opinions sharply divided, candidates having lots of money to spend, and voters tending to upend conventional wisdom by going against party approved picks, it could again drag on for months. Or not. Nobody knows.



More whiskey.



The Democrats

