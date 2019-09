A famous actor and designer's experience with airport security is bringing attention to the discrimination that remains all too present for members of the Sikh religion.Waris Ahluwalia, known for his House of Waris jewellery line and roles in films like The Grand Budapest Hotel, was supposed to fly from Mexico City to New York City on Monday. But he says he was prevented from boarding his Aeroméxico flight because of his turban."Dear NYC fashion week. I may be a little late as @aeromexico won't let me fly with a turban," Ahluwalia wrote in an Instagram post. New York Fashion Week begins on Feb. 10.Ahluwalia told the New York Daily News that he was told he "will need to book another flight" after he refused to take off his turban during a security screening. Doing so would go against his Sikh faith. Followers of the centuries-old religion, which originated in the Punjab region of India, are required to wear a turban "That is not something that I would do in public,” he told the Daily News. “That’s akin to asking someone to take off their clothes.”Even his request to move the screening to a private room was denied, he told New York magazine in an interview. Ahluwalia took his grievances to Instagram, posting updates from the airport. The posts have amassed thousands of likes and comments in just a day.