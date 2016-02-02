If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. WWD has reported that K-Stew has been named the new face of Chanel’s latest makeup range, Collection Eyes 2016 – a beauty campaign that’s already been shot by Mario Testino. She joins Gisele Bündchen, who fronted the Les Beiges campaigns, and Keira Knightley, who is the face of Rouge Coco lipsticks, but we think the decision for her to front the eye makeup collection is particularly apt.
The actress, who’s long been Karl Lagerfeld’s muse starred in the advertising for the Métiers d’Art Paris-Dallas collection in 2013. She also took the lead in the short film “Once and Forever,” shot by Karl Lagerfeld, screened at the Métiers d’Art fashion show in Rome last December.
The series of portraits shot by Testino look to explore the different facets of modern womanhood and come after Kristen made some controversial remarks over gender equality in Hollywood to Variety while promoting her latest film, Certain Women, at the Sundance Film Festival. Following her stint as the face of Balenciaga's fragrance in 2012, we can't wait to see her work her magic in another beauty campaign.
