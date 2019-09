Back then, she said she painted with a group of men; there were not yet "graffiti girls.""I wanted to be in the streets doing the same things that they were doing. I was super-masculine because I needed to speak like them, to dress like them, to be accepted," Castro said. "Because why would a girl be with the boys in the streets, the streets where all kinds of things could happen….I think that is when my art really started."Now, Castro has her own group of "graffiti girls." Her organisation, Rede Nami, supports other artists as well. Through her work and mentorship of 30 young women, she raises awareness about the Maria da Penha Law and about women's rights as part of a project she calls "Graffiti for the End of Domestic Violence.""This problem of domestic violence…just happens because of this culture. Because of the way that people see and think about what women have to be like," Castro said. "Most of the women that suffer domestic violence, it’s because they were not 'obedient.' It’s a parallel that I make in my work.""I think the people want us to be obedient, and sometimes we need not to be. And the women from the past who were not obedient and did whatever they want, they broke an opening for us to be more free, like we are today," Castro said.That freedom is the message that flows through her work. And it's made an impact far beyond the walls of Rio. Castro was named to a list of 150 Fearless Women around the world by Newsweek and The Daily Beast. For her part, she said she will keep urging young people to share their message through art."Graffiti is in the streets, and you don’t need to ask for permission to do it. You can just go there and get your message out," Castro said.