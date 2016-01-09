Adriana de Mela runs Projecto Violeta, a resource centre for victims of domestic violence in Rio de Janeiro. A judge, de Mela has been fighting to reform Brazil's legal system to better protect victims.



"Our Brazilian law says that when a woman goes to the police department to report domestic violence, she has to go and wait for a decision for four days," de Mela said. "It's a lot of time for a woman who is suffering domestic violence… She can’t wait, she will probably be murdered."



Projecto Violeta focuses on speeding that process along, taking it from four days to four hours, de Mela said, so women can obtain the protective orders they need quickly. The centre also offers women access to social workers and psychologists.



"I discuss with the police how we can do things to make the decision faster. [At our centre], we have a public lawyer for victims, just for women. The public lawyer, the prosecutor, and the judge — can do everything in four hours," de Mela said. "The most important things is to give [the victim] the opportunity to have a decision fast."



Outside of the country's legal system, some Brazilian women have taken the fight against domestic violence to the streets. Artist Panmela Castro said she began painting murals and doing graffiti in 2005, drawing attention through her work to women's issues.

