The Sex & The City Of Ghana Is Showing A Different Side Of Accra

But there are also challenges. In the show, the characters struggle to navigate everything from gender-role expectations in local dating culture — "I got dumped by a guy that expected me to cook three meals a day every single day. I am not a full-time chef. I am a lawyer," one woman quips — to relearning cultural customs and norms. On multiple occasions, the characters accidentally hand a menu back to a waiter with their left hand — a big no-no. Comforts of home, like Starbucks, over-the-counter medicines, and vegetarian fare, are often out of reach.Not all "returnees" find those trade-offs worth it. Monyo ended up eventually moving back to the United States."You’re in this situation where it’s not comfortable, with those unreliable conveniences, there's only so many you can deal with," Monyo said. "It kind of got to that point to me, where I felt like, I'm not really sure that this is for me at this time."Others, like creator and writer Nicole Amarteifio, have made the transition work. As the show enters its second season, Monyo and Amarteifio hope to continue to draw from personal experience to expose viewers to both the "returnee" experience and the realities — good and bad — of life in Accra.“We’ve focused on and shown a lot of Accra that people have never seen," Monyo said. "That people don't even know exist."Even with that focus, the experience of adjusting to life in a foreign — even if somewhat familiar —place is something that's resonating with viewers outside of the African continent.“It’s touched tons of people," Monyo said. "We're getting emails from people in Korea, Vietnam, [and] the Caribbean who somehow found the series and were like, 'You’re telling my story.'"Season 2 of An African City, which premiered on Sunday, can be purchased here . Catch up on season 1 on YouTube.