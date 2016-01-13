"The Colonel tells me not to worry, that he will send me security guards... They told me that my phone was being tapped, and they told me that someone was following me and that those pictures had been taken of me at a mall. After I gave them the photos, they started investigating. And they showed me the picture of a guy, who supposedly is a sicario [assassin] who has been following me. The Colonel tells me that it’s serious, that I should be careful. I had a trip to the U.S. the following week because my visa was about to expire. So then I made the decision to go away.



"I left the country, scared and confused. I didn’t know what was happening... The next day, my nephew who is a lawyer goes to talk to the Colonel and asks him if I have enemies, and whether those photos were taken by an enemy, or if they want to torture me. The Colonel changed his version of the story five times. He said [first] that it is personal, that it has nothing to do with my journalistic work, and that they had to investigate what problems I had and with whom. Then he said that no, it doesn’t have to do with me, that they had confused me with someone else. Then he said that no journalists from our TV channel are under threat, and that I’m not either.



"That’s when I realized, when the Colonel started changing the versions, that he was the one that had sent for everything. Because when there was so much repression in the hospital, I denounced it on social media. I would send it over Twitter, over everywhere else. And I told the Colonel then, 'Don’t make the mistake, Colonel, having the media on top of you, don’t make that mistake.' So he probably reacted that way because of that.'"