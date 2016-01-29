For many editors and luxury clothing enthusiasts, couture week is the highlight of the fashion calendar. It's a celebration of exquisite craftsmanship, where each garment that is showcased is worth tens, if not hundreds, of thousands and is meticulously made by artisans in the ateliers for weeks on end. If you thought your favourite frock was beautifully made, you haven't seen anything until you've seen the intricate details and precision of a couture piece. The haute couture schedule is the opportunity for the world's leading designers and fashion houses to present their most opulent ideas, unrestrained by budgets.



During its zenith, following Christian Dior’s introduction of the New Look silhouette in 1947, there were roughly 20,000 haute couture customers around the globe. Now those numbers have dropped to just a few thousand, yet the couture circuit continues, with even more glitz and glamour than 70 years ago.



So how did Couture Week Spring 2016 compare? Well, first and foremost, all eyes were on Dior, as the French fashion house presented its first collection since the shocking departure of Creative Director Raf Simons last October. However, Karl Lagerfeld ensured he had his fair share under the spotlight, transforming the Grand Palais into a breathtaking zen Norwegian garden for his first foray into eco-couture at Chanel, where the Hadid sisters made their couture modelling debut.



As the curtain closes on this couture season, we've curated some of the most stunning moments for your viewing pleasure. Click through to see...