With all hands on deck ensuring that service users are as supported as possible after closure, it’s been tough to get hold of someone who works there. But speaking to Refinery29, musician and campaigner Will Young, who was made a patron of the charity in 2013, talked of his sadness at PACE’s closure.“It saddens me that PACE will be disassembling as a charity,” he said. “They have helped so many young LGBT people through direct contact, as well as affiliating with other charitable projects and initiating white paper research.”“Despite the closure, I will continue to strive to improve life for young LGBT people – especially to eradicate the shaming language rife in our schools, woefully ignored by our education secretary. I will not rest until this stops.”The closure of PACE comes at a time when LGBT spaces seem to be disappearing all too regularly. Broken Rainbow, the UK’s only LGBT domestic violence charity, was weeks ago on the brink of closure; a one year lifeline from the Home Office has kept it running for another twelve months, leaving the charity's future precarious.It’s not just organisations that are struggling; LGBT venues are disappearing left, right and centre, London establishments The Black Cap, The Joiners Arms and Green Carnation were lost in 2015, to name just a few. These once-adored places of refuge to those of us who don’t quite fit into the norm are no more.A combination of ever increasing rents in London, and cuts to local authority and central government budgets, is creating an environment that sees venues and support organisations out of action. After all, a chain restaurant or an over-priced cocktail bar are likely to be more profitable than a community space. With this, the provision of vital local services disappears.It’s all too easy to be blasé at moments like this, and undervalue the importance of spaces in which minority groups can feel safe to do as little as sit and talk. David Cameron, speaking back in August last year, exclaimed how “we should be proud to live in a country judged to be the best place in Europe if you are lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans.”