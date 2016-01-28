Why Aren't More Women Getting Smear Tests?

However, the process has problems. The bad experiences of even the more minor procedures can speak volumes; young women told Refinery29 that medical professionals perhaps don’t note how rare the procedure is for the patient and that they've been met with “misleading” advice – post-smear heavy bleeding and cramps are given the cutesy euphemism of “spotting” when they can be just as agonising as a period and last weeks. Most have positive experiences, and leave the procedures with little complaint, but private health organisation GynaeHealthUK’s statistics, shared with Refinery29, also show that 30% of women aged between 25 and 39 find the overall experience of a smear test painful.



Public Health England (PHE) delivers most of the UK’s screenings, and Dr. Anne Mackie, Director of Screening there, tells us that: “For women who find cervical screening daunting, it can be helpful to book time with the nurse to discuss screening and any specific issues that may be of concern.” However, with GynaeHealthUK's stats reporting that 50% of this age group are finding it hard to get an appointment time, it’s hard to see how or when that extra meeting could happen.

