With our time running out, we head back out of the office, down a corridor and through a door, into the cold. There’s been a lot of talk recently, both in the UK and now across the pond, about the role men have as leaders in pursuing women’s equality. Can a man be better for women as a leader than a woman?



“Yeah, I reckon so,” she replies, placing her finger to her lips briefly, as a fellow MP, a Tory, walks past.



“We can’t just say as long as they’re a woman that’s great; we need women that care about women! Come on, we had Margaret Thatcher!” she exclaims.



Kate supported Jeremy Corbyn, one of the very few MPs who did so, because she connected with what he was saying, “What he’s offering is better for women, and black women, than what the other candidates were.”



“It would be great if the leader was a woman, but this time? Yvette just wasn’t saying what I wanted to hear.”



Before we say our goodbyes, now standing by the exit, I ask Kate what happens now. She’s been in Parliament just nine months, but people are watching, and she continues to thrive.



“I don’t want to just sit in the background right now; Jeremy stood, and won, on an anti-austerity platform, which is for the first time, exactly what I believe. If I’m not going to jump and get involved now, I never will,” she smiles.



“Let’s see what happens eh? I’m up for it!”

