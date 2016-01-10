However, under proposals announced in November, nurses will be saddled with over £50,000 of debt. The bursary will go, a maintenance loan to be taken out instead, and that’ll have to be paid back when nurses start earning. £9,000 a year tuition fees are being pushed forward too. Unsurprisingly, nurses are worried and angry – so they are preparing to fight.



With junior doctors striking this Tuesday, and the battle for bursaries taking shape, it seems like a warning shot to the government that there’ll be no holding back. The NHS will grind to a halt, and these nurses argue it’s a sign of what’s to come.



I headed to St Thomas’ Hospital the morning of Saturday 9th of January, where the crowds were beginning to meet. As the protest weaved through the streets of London, receiving support from tourists and locals alike, I talked to the nurses behind the dispute and gauged their opinion on what the cuts will mean for us and for them.



Dominique Turay

