Los Angeles Times Faces Backlash For Serena Williams Tweet

Serena Williams or American Pharoah: Who's the real sportsperson of 2015? Vote in our poll https://t.co/l4A51SPUlP pic.twitter.com/dssxaGFbAn— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 14, 2015
Readers were livid.
"They had the nerve to create an actual factual poll with Williams on the left and the horse on the right as if this was a legit thing that should be discussed," wrote Kyra Kyles, Editorial VP of Ebony.com in an OP-ED.
@latimes To compare a black woman to a horse is a ridculous comparision to begin with. No, changing the headline doesn't make it any better.— January Gill O'Neil (@januaryoneil) December 14, 2015
.@latimes White people will stan for every damn animal Noah had on his ark before recognizing the value of black lives.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 14, 2015
.@latimes should be ashamed of themselves.
cc: @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/iccNbf0n3D— BLACK (@_WeAreBlack) December 15, 2015
This reminds me of when Jesse Owens was made to race a horse to earn living expenses: https://t.co/XypyJCPyom. https://t.co/1L2fV9dAYR— stacia l. brown (@slb79) December 14, 2015
@latimes We’ve changed the headline and photo on this story to treat it with greater sensitivity. Thank you for your feedback.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 14, 2015