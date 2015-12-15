Can you describe what it feels like when the smog hits these high levels?

"To be honest, I did not feel any physical discomfort with the smog. The sky just doesn't look clear. With no blue sky and sunlight in sight, I'm feeling rather depressed."



What was your response when you heard that the Red Alert was going to be called for the first time?

"The weather has been like this since the end of October. Seeing a blue colour when I look up is such a rarity these days, so the news of a Red Alert didn't come as a surprise at all. Everyone is rushing to buy those air filtering face masks, so I bought one for myself as well."



How did the Red Alert change your daily life?

"Elementary and middle school students in Beijing had three days off, and for the first time in a very long time, there's no traffic in the city. [The government has implemented road-space rationing measures that limit automobile travel on a given day by the end numbers of the license plate.] Since most of the city has come to a halt, I had the chance to go skiing."



Are there favourite or go-to (indoor) activities or gathering spots you and your friends turn to when it's too polluted to go outside?

"People are afraid of going out. But they can get used to anything. Maybe once we get accustomed to this kind of weather, it will just become a part of daily life and everyone will proceed as normal."



Are there any unexpected ways that the pollution has impacted your life?

"Because of the smog blocking out the sun, Beijing has had an exceptionally cold winter this year. We have really low winter temperatures to begin with, so I don't even feel like leaving the house these days."

