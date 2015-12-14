Besides Stacey Solomon and Steve-O from Jack Ass, we think this latest hook-up might be the weirdest of all time. Yup, our favourite dating app is now officially in a relationship with The National Health Service. Confused? Don’t be.



For the next fortnight Tinder will give you the option not only to get back in touch with sweaty Mike from your Art History elective at uni, they will also be giving you the opportunity to become an organ donor (both dignified acts of selfless charity, we're sure you'll agree).



In a bid to get younger people to become organ donors after death, a figure that’s fallen for the first time in more than a decade, some of Tinder’s higher profile users will feature The Wait logo to draw attention to the importance of organ donations. The NHS have reported that there are just under 7,000 people currently on the UK transplant waiting list and, in the last decade, more than 6,000 people across the UK have died while waiting for an operation. If you swipe right on the special profiles, you’ll match and receive a message that says: "If only it was that easy for those in need of a life-saving organ to find a match.” Celebrities who are already on board are Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones MBE, Emmerdale's Gemma Oaten and Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing.

