The aim of all these mobile technology initiatives is to arm mothers with information and access to better healthcare. Soon to be rolled out across Nigeria by a partnership that includes Pathfinder, is another messaging service run by the Mobile Alliance for Maternal Action (MAMA), already being used in Bangladesh, India and South Africa.



MAMA’s service sends pregnant women texts and voicemails telling them what sort of changes they should be experiencing according to what month of pregnancy they’re in, advice on nutrition and on how to look after their baby up to the age of one.



“When you’re pregnant, every woman needs a mother around so you can ask what you don't know,” says Sharon Makumba, a mother of two who felt she didn’t have anyone to talk to for advice, since like so many women in South Africa, she had no mother of her own. She believes that it was being signed up to MAMA that made her second pregnancy so much safer than her first, which ended in serious complications.



As mothers often don’t have decision-making powers over their own births, influencing the people who do is important. “We’ve heard that husbands and mother-in-laws have changed their attitudes because of the information received, like not making the mother collect water. These are big cultural shifts,” said Kirsten Gagnaire, MAMA’s Executive Director.

