Adriana Alonso Alvarez, the program coordinator for the Association for Women’s Rights in Development’s Women’s Rights Forum, said when you criminalise abortion, “you kill women.”



“You punish women who don’t have the means to deal with the situation,” she said. “Who are you to decide what the person should do? Women are dying because abortion is not legal.”



Still support for PL5069 and other pro-life legislation is widespread in the predominately Catholic country.



Regiane Marques de Souza, 40, is a mother of six who supports the proposed law. In December 2010, she was raped. Two months later, she discovered she was pregnant.



“When I found out that I was pregnant, I started panicking, I was crying all the time. When they took me to the hospital I was still crying,” she said in Portuguese. “I was so angry, but I didn’t have the courage to give a death sentence to the child in my stomach.”

