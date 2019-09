When Regiane arrived at the hospital she told the doctors that she had been raped. She was informed of her right to a legal abortion. But Regiane decided to have the child. Her daughter is 4 years old today, “I always say it’s not the best decision [to abort]. Who will give you comfort? The child can give you a lot of happiness. Having an abortion will not help you forget.”Dr. Lenise Garcia, director of Brasil Sem Aborto (Brazil Without Abortion), believes the proposed law is necessary in order to guarantee that an unwanted pregnancy is the result of rape and that the attacker will be reported to the police and held accountable for his actions.“What the rapist wants is for the woman to have an abortion, this way no one will have to know that she was raped,” Garcia, who is also a professor at the Institute of Biology at the University of Brasília, said.But activists worry that a requirement that rape victims identify their attackers could actually deter women from reporting the assaults and seeking help. According to figures from IPEA, a public policy think tank, 67 percent of sexual assaults against women are committed by a person known to the victim. About 70 percent of rape victims are children and adolescents.Women pushing for change in Brazil say all those statistics point to a need to strengthen rights and protections for women overall. They hope the continued demonstrations on abortion and other issues will help make that message heard.“We need to improve the debates, not just on abortion but on women’s rights in general,” de Lara said. “We need social mobilisation, we saw this, but it needs to continue because if not the politicians will forget.”