What do we know in terms of research into how and why this is happening?

One of of the things I did was travel to Nigeria with a colleague for 40 days, partly funded by the UN, and we interviewed people to try and find the reasons that sex trafficking happens. My organisation produced a short documentary that we used to tell the story of what happened to these women when they are trafficked. Most were trying to exit situations of poverty.



It’s a very strange situation in the Nigerian context, which differs to the Eastern European situation in that the traffickers were mainly women who had once been victims themselves. Most of the traffickers would be members of the family, friends and neighbours of the victims. This means that the victims don’t want to come forward and report because they don’t want to start a war between families.



You then have a system where they are passed from one group of people to the other: the family, friends and neighbours will contact the men who physically transport the trafficked person. This will be a group of men who collaborate to take the women in cars and lorries along the West African coast, usually through Libya and across into Europe. Although they are now finding new routes.



Is that to do with European border policy tightening?

That has to do in part with tighter controls by the governments. The Nigerian government how have an agency specifically to fight trafficking. And there are quite a lot of controls through the old trafficking route, so it became too dangerous for traffickers and they needed to look for new options. More recently, they travel with economic migrants or refugees on boats, or through the United Arab Emirates, or fly girls to Russia with fake passports and then take them on to Europe.