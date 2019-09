Before they go they are made to do what is called in the West “voodoo rights”, or in Nigeria “ Juju rights ”, where part of their body – the nails, hair or menstrual blood, for example, is collected, taken before a shrine, then they are told to eat or drink something. So, something is taken out of their body and something is put in – and then they are made to swear respect to the agreement that they will pay an unrealistic amount, or else they or members of their family will be punished by the juju.It’s part of the process they have to go through before they leave the country. It gives the trafficker the assurance that they are going to be malleable, obedient and not going to cause issues. It’s a very strong psychological control.Think of Nigerian women in a brothel, 100 women, and that brothel has the opportunity to say to the public, "For 50 or 60 Euros, you can have as many women as you want". Men who think that’s quite affordable... to give you an idea, say 2000 men in a day... could pay for access to these women's bodies.Now, here’s a different situation: think of a woman with her boyfriend, who she loves and with whom she loves to have sex – how many times in one day can this couple have sex with each other? I think that even three times a day would be considered excessive by some people.These women are in conditions that are extremely violent, being made to have sex between 20 and 100 times a day. People say that the sex trade is "consensual adults", but does that sound consensual? I think it can be described as torture. And the women have to be there because they don’t have any other option.Many are compliant because they get a lot of pressure from their family members back home who are also being pressured by the traffickers, who say, “We will burn down your homes”. Few are courageous enough to run away. I’ve seen situations of women who are chained to beds. It becomes the slave trade. I saw a lady whose skin was ironed because she did not obey.In one case, a young girl who was 16 was gang-raped by an exploiter's boyfriend in Nigeria to prepare her for what she had to do. Afterwards, she had to have her genitals stitched back together and was unable to have children. That message is not out there, the visual images are not out there; people think prostitution is work but often it is subjugation or slavery.