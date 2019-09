In a bleak corner of the northern French coast, over 6,000 people are camped out in the sand dunes between a motorway and a chemical factory. None of them want to be there. They are all migrants and refugees who are trying to get to England – across the strait of Dover, just visible on a clear day.Among them are women and girls who walked, swam and drove the thousands of miles from their homes in the hope of finding safety. Almost all of them used to have homes. Many had big houses with kitchens full of food and wardrobes full of clothes.But here, at the end of their journey, none have more than a handful of possessions. Some of them ran without having time to take anything, some had their bags stolen by smugglers and some dropped them by the side of the road when they became too heavy.The road to Europe kills – with over 3,500 refugees and migrants missing just this year alone – but war and misery have forced them to join the hundreds of thousands who trekked across the continent this year.They are fleeing different things: enforced conscription in Eritrea, bombing in Syria, Taliban threats in Afghanistan, starvation in South Sudan, drones in Pakistan.But as they shed their possessions on the road to Europe, identities drop away– Nigerian doctors, Syrian housewives and Iraqi shopkeepers become refugees in a few thousand miles.Locked in a truck or waiting on a border at night, many are at the mercy of smugglers who strip them of their possessions. They're robbed for their valuables, partly because their luggage takes up space where another human being could be squeezed in – a space that could earn the traffickers another few thousand US dollars.The objects they have left are the ones small enough to hide from smugglers. Others have been picked up along the way – ready to be discarded on the next leg of the journey. Or there are the essential things – the clothes they wear every day, the ID cards that could give them asylum or the cheap phone they use to speak to their children. But even these things go.Rich or poor, by the time these people get to Calais, almost everything is gone. But they are alive; poised on the edge of safety – which they hope lies just 20 miles across the water in the UK.