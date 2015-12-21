They are trying to get to Birmingham, where their Mum and three brothers live. It's been six years since they last saw them. Houda was only eight then, but she still remembers everything about her.



"If I can hug my Mum again then all the world will be mine," she says, speaking in broken English with bursts of Arabic, as she looked down at her hands.



The family split after their Dad, a car mechanic, was killed in a bomb blast in 2006. Ibrahim and Houda fled to Turkey with their grandmother, who was too frail for the long journey to Europe, while the rest of the family carried on to the UK and gained asylum.



But when their grandmother died eight months ago, Houda and Ibrahim knew they had to leave. They sold the gold jewellery she had left them and paid to be smuggled to Greece in a plastic dinghy.



The smugglers usually don’t allow luggage onto the boats, but they let Houda take her new red backpack, given to her by an aid worker on the Turkish coast.



Ibrahim stuffed it with apples, biscuits, water and juice. Though the smugglers told them Greece was just a few hours away, Ibrahim didn’t believe them, and packed for a long journey. Good thing he did: they spent more than two days at sea, constantly bailing water from the boat. Others went hungry.



“I kept being sick,” Houda says. “I thought I was dead.”



The cost of the journey was $1,200 USD for both of them.



When they collapsed onto the beach in Greece, they Whatsapped their Mum to say they had made it. Then they filled the bag with bottles of water and began the long walk across Europe, taking turns to carry it.



Now it is empty except for a pink t-shirt, a pair of purple tights and some socks – all given to Houda by charity workers in the Jungle.



"I like all of these things," she says, holding them up. "But the backpack is better than all of them. Red is my favourite colour."

