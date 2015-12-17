How The U.S. Contributes To 47,000 Women's Deaths A Year

"The impact of [Helms] has not been equal over 42 years: It’s really grown in intensity," Cooney adds. "When it was first passed, it came against a backdrop where abortion was broadly criminalized in all the places where U.S foreign assistance was happening." Today, "You just think of a 1973 battle in Congress being what’s standing in the way of a woman in Kenya who has been sexually assaulted or who is facing a life-threatening pregnancy and can’t get the care she needs. It's absurd to me."



The U.S., then, has blood on its hands. 42 years after the passage of Roe v. Wade, the government remains committed to cutting off aid to any program whose health workers dare to provide abortion care in any context. It's not only the Republicans who pushed this amendment through who are to blame, but every administration since — including Obama's — that has failed to exercise its right to redefine how Helms is interpreted.



"Banning abortion isn’t stopping abortion. It's just driving it underground and making it dangerous," Dixon stresses. "What’s happening around the world is what happens when abortion is inaccessible and illegal: It doesn’t stop desperate people from taking desperate measures, that’s for sure, and too many women are facing desperate circumstances." Helms only limits women's options and intensifies their desperation.