What was your family's reaction when they saw you?

"My parents divorced when I was in fourth grade, so I've been estranged from my father ever since. I don't really know how he feels about me. My mum and my extended family have always been understanding about my sexual orientation, but less so about my desire to be a woman. It wasn't until I grew out my hair that they've accepted that this is who I want to be. My boyfriend's mother has a harder time, and understandably so: Her relatives would always pester her about my relationship with her son and ask 'what's wrong' with him."



You had a breast augmentation back in July. Can you tell us more about the decision behind it?

"I've wanted a set of boobs for as long as I could remember. I was always envious of girls who looked great wearing low-cut clothing. Before the surgery, I felt very insecure and would always avoid dresses that draw attention to the chest area. Guys would say things to me like, 'You would look so much sexier with bigger breasts,' and that stayed with me.



"Getting this done was almost impossible for me in Taiwan. I've been to so many hospitals and clinics where they refused performing breast augmentation on a man. Luckily, a clinic got in touch with me earlier this year and asked if I wanted to change anything about my body. The owners were willing to sponsor the procedures if I became a spokesmodel, so my wish finally came true. The first week was hellish because the doctor needed to keep pressing on my implants so they don't harden. It feels like being run over by a truck."



Did you undergo any other medical procedures?

"I contemplated a gender confirmation surgery, but my boyfriend was really against it. He saw how much I was suffering when I got the implants and didn't want me to be in any more pain. He said that he will compensate any sense of loss I have with his love. He already sees me as a woman, perfect the way I am."

