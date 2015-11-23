A few months previous to the Paris attacks, during the summer, a handful of people arrived one evening at Central Station, a gay bar by London’s Kings Cross. The group of 15 or so people sat down to talk and Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants quickly formed.



“From the first meeting we split into groups,” explains Vicki Baars, another campaigner who’s been active since the inception. “We were working out what we wanted to do, before an open meeting in East London, where over 50 people came along to set our course.”



One of the plans drawn up was to target the Home Office, as Baars puts it, the “epicentre of immigration”, with a determination to bring theatrics together with direct action. “It’s what us queers do well,” joked Baars.



Many people are keen to draw distinctions between the “migrant” and the “refugee”: a refugee escapes persecution and danger, while migrants may just be fleeing a life of poverty. LGSM prefer not to engage with these definitions; both migrants and refugees arrive wanting the chance to make a new start.



LGSM believe that, if you want to be here, you should be welcomed – that this small drizzly island can be your home if you really wish to stay.