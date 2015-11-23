

What about trans women who get sent down before they are able to express their true gender? There are many reasons trans people may feel trapped in the closet. I would have come out at least two years earlier had I not been studying at a rough college in Nottingham during my teens.



Over in the States, Wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning is being held in Fort Leavenworth, a military prison for men. Not wanting to distract from her trial, Manning came out as trans after she was sentenced. A spokesperson for Leavenworth confirmed that: “The Army does not provide hormone therapy or sex reassignment surgery for gender identity disorder”. Gender identity disorder is an internationally recognised medical condition – denying Manning appropriate health care seems like a cruel and unjust punishment to me.



Tara, Vicky and Chelsea’s stories highlight the problems trans prisoners face, but what I haven’t seen discussed is the fact that trans people are more likely to find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Not because trans people are inherently criminal. Study after study shows the effect social exclusion has on mental health, poverty and crime, while family exclusion increases trans people’s risk of becoming homeless. Desperate people commit crime. Trans people are routinely kicked out of their homes by their own families and pushed to the margins of society, discriminated against at work, attacked in the street and failed by health providers. Is it any wonder so many trans women end up in risky professions like sex work, living on the street, or banged up in jail?