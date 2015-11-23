As a former pageant contestant, Gingoyon sees the competitions as a “platform to tell everybody our message...where we can tell everyone the things that we want to achieve, how we want to be perceived...to tell people about this sense of transgender women, and that we are not gay guys,” Gingoyon said.



But misconceptions still exist: Some major beauty pageants are still marketed as “Miss Gay” competitions. "Transgender" didn't even enter into the national lexicon until the early 2000s, when groups such as The Society of Transsexual Women of the Philippines (STRAP) came into existence.



The conflicting treatment raises the question, for Gingoyan, of "why we are socially celebrated here, but we are not legally acknowledged and we are not legally protected."



Many transgender women and men report that the absence of those protections leads to difficulty finding work, particularly when it comes to jobs outside the pageant circuit or entertainment industry. Dr. Brenda Alegre, now a lecturer at the University of Hong Kong and a member of STRAP, said she applied to 50 jobs as a young transgender woman, with few results.

