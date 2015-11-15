What is one of the bigger stories you have taken on?

The story that had been put me in the spotlight was a case where two men had been killed in the capital city, which is Lusaka. This was mainly because they were settling on a government-owned piece of land. The situation right now in Zambia is that the majority of the population are deemed squatters, because the process over requiring legal documentation when you want a piece of land is just too slow and too cumbersome. It takes years for one to get the necessary papers to document the estate. So most of the people have been deemed squatters.



In part of Lusaka, there were more than 2,000 people settling on a piece of land that belonged to the state. These people had been occupying that land for more than 50 years. The state was scared they would lose this particular piece of land. On the 14th of June, 2013, the state and, of course, armed military officers went around and were telling people to move out. There was no notice given, there was no court order given, and people were just being told to just move out of that piece of land.



Now, imagine you have been living there for the last 50 years and you’re just told early in the morning, at 1 a.m. or 2 a.m., to leave this place. Obviously, there could have been some resistance on the part of the people. But they were not armed. The military people were armed, heavily armed, and what do they decide? To open fire. They killed two men in cold blood.



Everyone else is shocked. Everyone else is traumatised. You witness your father being killed like that, because those people had children, and the children were there... the families were all there to witness that. It was a very sad situation.



You take up the story, you do the story, and the authorities don’t want to act. Until now, no one has been arrested. They picked up the used ammunition from the scene of the crime, they have all that, and they know who killed who. But they are not taking action.

