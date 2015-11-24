In terms of your work, how successful have you been in fighting for gender equality? What have some of the challenges been?

I’m sure you hear a lot in the media about the challenges, from harassment to lack of social tolerance for women’s activism outside the house.



What has been promising is that in the past 14 years, we had a wave of young women who are the first in their families, and sometimes their communities, to have access to higher education, to have jobs, to be breadwinners. This is a small group, but the social impact is really great. They are the pioneers, and they are changing people’s conceptualisation of gender norms.



For instance, in my own family, I have several cousins who are studying in Kabul. My province is in Northwest Afghanistan. They have been the first people in their families to graduate from high school. Their mothers are illiterate. Not only that, they’re also the first generation to travel to another city and live independently for education or work. If there is continued political stability, I think Afghan women are not ready to go back. They want to continue their strides, and that’s where I see the promise and the potential.



One of the projects you are working on right now is Afghanistan 1400. What is that, and why is it so important?

Afghanistan is a youth-majority population. However, youth have very little voice in the political decision-making. They are seen as foot soldiers for the big political ideas of the older generation, or just as absolutely irrelevant to the political discussion and political power.



We are a group of young people particularly invested in the idea of democracy in Afghanistan. We thought, let’s try to create a platform. So we got together around the idea of creating a political platform that is not shaped by the civil war in Afghanistan, not shaped by what went wrong, but focused on what can go right in the future.



We had a lot of focus on the future, which is why we picked 1400. In eight years, it is the beginning of the new century for Afghanistan. We also have a common set of democratic values, we believe in gender equality, we believe in diversity and creating that space for diversity. It has been very chaotic and probably much more complicated than we thought, but the important issue is that we have kept with it.

