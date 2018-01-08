There's a bigger issue here. Fashion rarely shows natural hair — even when the stylists wax poetic about “enhancing the girls’ natural texture.” Season after season, the look has been mid-length to long, with no volume at the crown and a slight bend. You’ve seen it at Alexander Wang, Isabel Marant, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, and others. It has been exhaustively called “cool-girl hair,” and even “natural.” Stylists say it was inspired by Kate Moss, or “the models, as they came in for the casting.” This is what’s chic, they (and, let’s be honest, we) say, holding it up as the answer to overly styled, Pinterest-intricate manes and Kardashian-esque banana curls. Just two days ago, we were backstage at one of the most important shows of the season listening to a well-respected hairstylist talk about the "dream hair" of Daria Werbowy and Freja Beha Erichsen, proffering them as goddesses of mane attraction.